Chelsea owner Boehly says he will explore multi-club model

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly says that he is interested in adding more football clubs to his portfolio in an effort to build a multi-club empire.

WHAT HAPPENED? Boehly hinted that he could look to expand his footballing empire by adding new clubs in different countries.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking at the SALT Conference, Boehly said: “We’ve talked about having a multi-club model. I want to continue building out the footprint. I think there’s different countries where there’s advantages to having a club."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The multi-club model is already used by several footballing empires, such as City Football Group and Red Bull. CFG count Manchester City, New York City FC, Girona and Melbourne City among their clubs while Red Bull have teams in Germany, Austria, the U.S., Brazil and Ghana

DID YOU KNOW? Boehly already holds ownership stakes in several major sports teams: the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Sparks. He also is an owner of sports betting company Draftkings as well as eSports organization Cloud9.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues are set to face RB Salzburg on Wednesday in the Champions League, while their Premier League fixture this weekend, a match against Liverpool, has been postponed.