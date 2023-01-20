Chelsea owner Boehly makes views on Arsenal signing Trossard perfectly clear with Twitter like

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has made clear that he feels his team did better business than Arsenal by signing Mykhailo Mudryk over Leandro Trossard.

Chelsea beat Arsenal to Mudryk signing

Arsenal then landed Trossard

Blues owner hints Mudryk is better move

WHAT HAPPENED? Boehly clicked like on a Twitter post that asked which signing could be considered "good business". Readers were asked to retweet for Trossard, who joined Arsenal on Friday, or hit like to vote for Mudryk.

Social

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal had been trying to recruit Mudryk from Shakhtar for some time, only to see their move for him hijacked by Chelsea. The Blues completed a deal worth £89 million last Sunday and Arsenal responded by signing Trossard from Brighton for a total of £26m.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA & ARSENAL? Mudryk could make his debut for his new team when they face Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday. Trossard, meanwhile, may feature for Arsenal against Manchester United the following day.