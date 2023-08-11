Moises Caicedo 'only wants Chelsea' & is set to reject Liverpool move as Blues prepare to smash transfer record to pull off unbelievable hijacking

Chelsea are poised to raise their offer for Moises Caicedo, hijacking Liverpool's £110 million deal, with the player only wanting to join the Blues.

Caicedo 'only wants Chelsea'

Liverpool made British-record £110m bid

Blues preparing to make new offer

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Fabrizio Romano, Caicedo only wants to sign for Chelsea having previously agreed personal terms with the Blues. Indeed, The Guardian states that the Blues are set to raise their bid for Caicedo to hijack Liverpool's £110m ($140m) deal with Brighton after their latest £100m ($127m) offer was turned down by the Seagulls. In an incredible late twist, it now seems likely Caicedo will actually be joining Chelsea, not Jurgen Klopp's Reds.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After considering Chelsea's renewed efforts to sign him, Caicedo had "second thoughts" about his move to Anfield, per Sky Sports. Despite being due in Liverpool to discuss personal terms and undergo a medical, the player, along with his entourage, remained in London, mulling over his future.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea's interest in Caicedo underlines their intent to strengthen their team's core, especially after the departure of Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante. Indeed, the Blues also bid for Romeo Lavia, who was on Klopp's wanted list, whereas reports in Italy mention that they also have Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti on their shortlist.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)GettyImages

(C)GettyImages

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Caicedo will likely now join Chelsea, if the Blues go on to match or outbid Liverpool's offer. Reports have suggested that he will not, however, be available to feature in Sunday's Premier League clash, which has taken on further significance given the battle for Caicedo.