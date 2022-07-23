The Italian midfielder has explained the role he played in urging the former Napoli captain to make the switch from Naples to London

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has hailed the club’s signing former Napoli teammate Kalidou Koulibaly, describing it as "the best possible choice" they could have made.

Koulibaly joined Chelsea in a deal worth €38m after eight years in Naples and Jorginho, who played with the Senegal captain between 2014 and 2018 at Napoli, believes the Blues have the perfect replacement for Antonio Rudiger, who left the club for Real Madrid this summer.

“I was talking to Kalidou a lot. I was saying “come on, let’s play together again,” Jorginho told the club’s website.

Article continues below

“I miss playing with you and it’s been a long time!” I was telling him this a lot. For me, the club – along with the staff and the coach - have made the best possible choice in bringing Kalidou to the club.”

“I just really hope, and I’m pretty sure of this, he will be a big help to our team. He is a fantastic player and a perfect replacement [for Antonio Rudiger].”

“Even before he signed, we would speak a lot and since he’s been with us, I’ve been explaining to him how things work, what we do here and helping him settle into the group.

“He’s a really special player and I know he will be great for us because he not only is he a really good player, he is a top guy off the pitch too.”

Before joining Chelsea, Koulibaly had been the subject of transfer speculation in the last four years with a number of Premier League teams, including Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool, as well as Spanish giants Barcelona linked with an interest.

The Senegal international was a mainstay in the Napoli defence since he joined them in July 2014, making 317 appearances while scoring 14 goals and he left having captained the side to the 2019-20 Coppa Italia crown.

Considered one of the best centre-backs in the world, the 31-year-old, who captained Senegal to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations title, was voted Serie A Best Defender in 2018-19 while he has featured in the Serie A Team of the Year on four occasions.

Koulibaly is currently in the United States with the rest of the Chelsea squad for their pre-season tour and could feature when the Blues face Arsenal at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Saturday.