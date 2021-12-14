Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy scooped another award on Monday after dethroning Liverpool forward Sadio Mane as the Senegalese Player of the Year.

The 29-year-old custodian, who joined the Blues from Rennes in September 2020, was voted the best player after garnering 321 votes, ahead of Mane, who managed 99 votes, and Watford’s Ismailia Sarr, who finished third with 61 votes.

The award was decided by journalists and it was the first time Mane had failed to win the gong he had dominated for the last six years.

A statement on Chelsea’s official website confirmed the latest award for the lanky goalkeeper by stating: “Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard [Mendy] has picked up yet another individual award for his outstanding performances since joining the club, this time being named as the Senegalese Player of the Year.

“The award was voted for by national sports journalists in his homeland, and the Blues shot-stopper won the vote convincingly with 321 votes, ahead of Liverpool’s Sadio Mane (99 votes) and Watford’s Ismailia Sarr (61 votes).

“Mendy was handed the Uefa Goalkeeper of the Year earlier in the season at our home match against Zenit in September, and two weeks ago finished second in the Yashin Trophy – an award at the Ballon d’Or ceremony dedicated to goalkeepers.”

The statement continued: “His recent accolades have deservedly come, after he became the first-ever African goalkeeper to win the Champions League, after keeping a joint-record nine clean sheets in last season’s competition.

“The 29-year-old also became the first-ever goalkeeper to keep nine clean sheets in a debut Champions League season.

“Mendy has gone from strength to strength since arriving from Rennes in the summer of 2020, keeping 36 clean sheets in 65 appearances, conceding just 42 goals.

“Four of the 11 Premier League goals he has conceded this season have been from the penalty spot, and his commanding presence in both the Chelsea dressing room and on the pitch will be crucial to mounting a title charge this season.”

Mendy is among the players Chelsea will lose in January for the Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Cameroon.

The tournament is set to kick off from January 9 to February 6 and Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel will have to do without Mendy and Hakim Ziyech of Morocco.

The Lions of Teranga have been drawn in Group B alongside Naby Keita’s Guinea, Malawi, and Zimbabwe and they will open their campaign with a game against Zimbabwe at Bafoussam Omnisport Stadium Kouekong on January 10.