Chelsea, Man City & Tottenham all keen on Cucurella transfer as interest in Brighton defender builds

The versatile Spain international has impressed with the Seagulls and is now wanted by Premier League heavyweights in the summer window

A busy summer lies in store for Brighton defender Marc Cucurella as, after establishing himself as a Premier League star during his productive debut campaign at the Amex Stadium, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham are all now monitoring his situation.

The 23-year-old, who is a product of the famed La Masia academy system at Barcelona, has seen his stock rise to the point that heavyweight outfits from the top four of English football are now mulling over summer approaches for his signature.

Cucurella, who has one senior cap for Spain, may soon have some big decisions to make, while Brighton’s resolve to keep him in his current surroundings could be tested, with interest in his services continuing to build.

Why are Man City interested in Cucurella?

The reigning Premier League champions are understood to be in the market for reinforcements down the left-hand side of their team.

While Joao Cancelo is capable of filling a number of different positions in Pep Guardiola’s plans, he is not considered to be a natural fit at left-back.

Oleksandr Zinchenko does slot seamlessly into that defensive berth, and could yet leave the Etihad Stadium this summer, with Cucurella viewed as a useful option to add depth and competition.

Could Chelsea make a move for Cucurella?

GOAL first reported back in the spring of 2020 that Cucurella – who was on loan at Getafe at the time – had started to register on recruitment radars at Chelsea.

The Blues remain admirers of the combative Spanish star, but are not expected to formalise their interest unless another international performer from that part of the world leaves Stamford Bridge.

Barcelona are among those to have been linked with Marcos Alonso, but he remains in west London for now – alongside England international Ben Chilwell – and left-back is not a priority position for Thomas Tuchel to fill as yet.

Getty Images

Would Cucurella fit in well at Tottenham?

Antonio Conte is understood to have cast admiring glances in Cucurella’s direction due to his ability to slot in at left-back and centre-half.

Spurs have been asking Ben Davies to do likewise of late, with the Wales international faring admirably, but another option would be most welcome in north London when it comes to that area.

How much would Cucurella cost?

Cucurella started 35 Premier League games for Brighton last season, completing the full 90 minutes in 32 of those contests, and is clearly a key part of Graham Potter’s plans with the Seagulls.

His only senior outing for Spain came in June 2021 when members of the Under-21s squad had to fill in against Lithuania during an outbreak of Covid-19 in Luis Enrique’s ranks, and he has not been called upon again since.

Article continues below

He is a player that remains in contention for selection, though, and another big move would aid his cause in that department.

Any deal will not come cheap for an ever-growing list of suitors, though, with the latest reports in England suggesting that Brighton will demand around £45 million ($56m) from any sale.

Further reading