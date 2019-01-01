Chelsea making right call with 'God' Lampard – Duberry sees benefits of legend as boss

The former Blues defender believes the right call is being made at Stamford Bridge, with inexperience not expected to be an issue for a club icon

Frank Lampard is “virtually a God” at and the right man to succeed Maurizio Sarri despite his lack of managerial experience, says Michael Duberry.

The Blues are expected to turn to a familiar face in their pursuit of a new head coach.

Derby have granted permission for talks to be opened, with the Rams reluctantly preparing to part with a man who led them to the Championship play-off final last season.

Former Chelsea defender Duberry believes Lampard is the ideal choice for those at Stamford Bridge, telling Love Sport Radio: “I think he’s got a great connection with the club. They love him. He’s virtually God there so it’ll be a good one from the point of view where there were so many fans unhappy with ‘Sarri-Ball’ last year.”

On the challenges Lampard could face if results do not go his way early on, he added: “I think it’s a great appointment for that same reason: I think [the fans] will stay patient.

“You saw up in Manchester with Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer], they’re patient with him. They realised what’s happening. They realise that they need to work with what they’ve got.

“If the first six games don’t go well - they’ve always done this, even with the home-grown players - they’re patient, they realise. I don’t think they’ll switch on him like 'we need a change, you’re not a legend anymore' but I just feel may they say 'maybe it was too big a job, too soon'.

“But first six games they’ll be patient with him, they’ll be cheering, see how it goes and they’ll realise that they’re growing together in a change of direction. The club’s smart if they do appoint him.”

It has been suggested that one year in the dugout is not enough for Lampard to be taking the reins at Chelsea, especially as they are currently working under a two-window transfer embargo.

Duberry, though, is convinced that appointing club legends to key positions is the best approach, with Petr Cech already back in a technical advisor post ahead of a potential return for Lampard.

Duberry said on turning to iconic figures: “It helps. There’s no guarantee of success, bringing a legend back doesn’t guarantee that. It helps that they know the setup, brilliant. But ultimately, they know the most successful parts of the club’s history and I think that’s the idea behind it but if it doesn’t work then it’s a flop, isn’t it?

“It just puts a culture in place. Top businesses, top clubs, there’s a culture of winning: 'this is how we do stuff, this is the tradition, this is what we follow, this is the blueprint, this is what we do at a successful club'. So everyone walks in the door and knows 'at this club we do this, we do that' and I think that’s what Chelsea want to get back to – a stage with Lampard, Cech, Terry, Drogba.

“Anybody who walked through the door at Chelsea at that time knew ‘this is how we operate, this is our ethos’ and I think the club are trying to get back to that identity.

“Recently, they’ve lost that identity [because of] people in and out of the door. They want to get back to that identity of 'we’ve got a strong core, and this is what we do'. And with Lamps now, he wants to implement the ethos of Chelsea Football Club under the Lampard regime.”