Chelsea make Football League history by beating whipping boys Brighton

The Blues have always enjoyed their meetings with the Seagulls, and secured a record-breaking ninth successive victory over them on Saturday

have made Football League history by overcoming favoured opponents once again.

The Blues eased to a 2-0 victory over the Seagulls at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Few expected the visitors to take much from a trip to west London, with Chelsea starting to show signs of promise under Frank Lampard.

Brighton’s record against the Blues also suggested that they were always going to find the going tough.

The men from the south coast have never taken anything from a league meeting with Chelsea.

The two sides have now locked swords on nine occasions, with the Blues collecting maximum points from every fixture.

No side in English football can claim to boast such a faultless record against one foe.

9 - Chelsea have now won all nine of their league meetings with Brighton, making it a new Football League record for most games played by a side against a single opponent while winning every single one, overtaking Bournemouth’s eight games against Wimbledon. Whitewash. pic.twitter.com/7HfXwKUPnG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 28, 2019

A Jorginho penalty and a deflected effort from Willian saw Chelsea to their latest triumph over Brighton.

That result has maintained a remarkable record which started back in September 1983. At that time, the Blues and Seagulls were second-tier outfits.

Chelsea prevailed 2-1 in the first league clash between the two clubs, with a trend being set.

There have been long periods in which a one-sided rivalry has seen no action.

Between 1989 and 2017, Brighton found themselves in a different division to the men from the Bridge.

Promotion to the Premier League brought them back onto the Blues’ radar and there has been no letting up from the capital club.

Chelsea’s latest success means that they have taken 15 points from five top-flight meetings with Brighton.

During that run they have netted 13 goals and been breached just once.

Article continues below

They have only conceded two league efforts in total and suffered just one defeat across all competitions when meeting the Seagulls.

That solitary setback came in the club’s first-ever contest, with Brighton claiming a 2-1 victory in the third round of the 1932-33 .

They will next get a chance to claim a positive league result against Chelsea on New Year’s Day, with the Blues set to open 2020 by taking in a trip to the Amex Stadium.