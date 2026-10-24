Chelsea and Liverpool battle for Benfica wonderkid as European interest in £30m defender intensifies

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Premier League rivals Chelsea and Liverpool are leading the chase to sign highly-rated Benfica right-back Daniel Banjaqui after his rapid rise through the Portuguese club's academy ranks. The 18-year-old defender could be available for an initial fee of around £30 million as elite sides across Europe monitor his progress.

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English heavyweights track Lisbon prospect

According to TEAMtalk, the Blues and the Reds are among the most active clubs scouting the 2008-born Lisbon native following a standout 12 months. Alongside making a handful of senior appearances for Benfica, the teenager helped Portugal win both the UEFA European Under-17 Championship and the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Recruiters view him as an athletic, modern full-back who combines defensive solidity with attacking output.

Premier League rivals join pursuit

Stamford Bridge chiefs have stepped up their pursuit due to ongoing fitness concerns over club captain Reece James and a wider strategy of recruiting elite young talent, while Anfield head coach Andoni Iraola is also a firm admirer of the full-back.

However, the report notes that the duo face stiff domestic competition, with Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton also tracking his development closely.

Interest in the youngster stretches well beyond England's top flight. The outlet adds that Bundesliga outfits Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are monitoring his situation alongside Serie A trio Juventus, Inter Milan and AS Roma, while Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad have been credited with interest in Spain.

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Contract extension protects Portuguese giants

Despite the growing list of admirers across the continent, Benfica remain in a strong negotiating position after tying the youth international down to a new long-term contract earlier this year. That agreement runs until 2031 and contains a release clause worth close to £45 million.

Even so, the publication claims that the Portuguese heavyweights could be tempted to open talks for a lower base fee between €35m and €40m (£30m-£33m), although the Lisbon hierarchy would prefer to retain the defender so he can continue his development under head coach Marco Silva.

Scouting phase precedes formal approaches

No formal negotiations have taken place yet, with interested clubs currently restricting their activity to scouting missions and information gathering. Because Banjaqui is tied to a long-term deal and still has limited first-team minutes under his belt, securing his signature will not be straightforward. Consequently, the same report stresses that the race for one of Europe's brightest defensive prospects remains in its early stages ahead of upcoming windows.