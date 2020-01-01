Chelsea-linked Diallo breaks silence over reported £17m Blues bid

The Senegal international forward has addressed rumours of a possible switch to Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window

Metz striker Habib Diallo has issued a response to reports that have launched a £17 million ($22m) bid for his services, expressing a desire to remain at Stade Saint-Symphorien until at least the end of the season.

The Blues are free to do business in the winter market after seeing a FIFA-imposed transfer ban lifted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport at the start of December.

Frank Lampard has been tipped to add to his attacking ranks this month, having admitted that World Cup winner Olivier Giroud could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge.

Goal has learned that Giroud has received a two-year contract offer from , with his current deal at Chelsea set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi are the only other natural centre-forwards on the club's books, but the Blues are being linked with a number of high profile players capable of providing extra competition up front.

Diallo is chief among them, and it is believed that Chelsea have already submitted an opening offer to Metz, who are reluctant to let a prized asset leave mid-way through the season.

The 24-year-old has now broken his silence regarding a potential switch to the Premier League, insisting he is not aware of any formal interest from the Blues.

"A departure? I hear rumours, but I am not aware of them. For the moment, I'm in Metz and I have extended until 2022. I hope to end the season here, ” Diallo told a press conference.

The Senegalese frontman is currently enjoying a superb 2019-20 campaign, with 10 goals to his name from 19 outings.

Diallo's continued presence will be crucial for Metz as they seek to avoid relegation, but their resolve may be tested if Chelsea continue to chase his signature.

The Blues still have plenty of alternative targets in their sights though, including 's Moussa Dembele and talisman Timo Werner.

In the meantime, Lampard will continue to prepare his players for a crucial meeting with at the Bridge on Saturday.

Chelsea hold a five-point lead over the rivals in the race for fourth spot at the moment, but drew 1-1 away at last time out.