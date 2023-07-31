Another Chelsea signing? Blues keen on bringing in Brighton goalkeeper Roberto Sanchez on season-long loan

According to rumours, Brighton are willing to let Robert Sanchez leave the club on loan, with Chelsea interested in the goalkeeper.

WHAT HAPPENED? At the start of the 2022-23 season, Sanchez was the undisputed No. 1 goalkeeper for Brighton, however, as the season progressed with Roberto de Zerbi taking over after Graham Potter's appointment at Chelsea, the Italian coach dropped the Spaniard in favour of Jason Steele. The Seagulls are now ready to let the Cartagena-born keeper leave on loan with Chelsea being interested in the offer as per talkSPORT.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With a move to Chelsea, Sanchez will hope to rival Kepa Arrizabalaga for a place in the starting spot. The Blues could be in the market for a new stopper after seeing Edouard Mendy leave for Al-Ahli, while Gabriel Slonina is also being tipped to leave this summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR SANCHEZ? With Brighton already looking to loan out Sanchez, it should be a relatively easy easy deal to complete for Chelsea, proving personal terms are not an obstacle.