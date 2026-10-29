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Muhammad Zaki

Chelsea injury nightmare deepens as Xabi Alonso provides update on Maxence Lacroix blow against Liverpool

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Chelsea’s injury problems have gone from bad to worse after Maxence Lacroix was forced to withdraw during their Carabao Cup showdown against Liverpool. The French defender appeared to suffer a hamstring issue during the first half at Anfield, adding further strain to Xabi Alonso’s already depleted squad.

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Lacroix limps off at Anfield

The Blues crashed out of the Carabao Cup following a tense penalty shootout, with normal time ending 1-1 after Morgan Rogers and Cody Gakpo traded spot-kicks. However, the loss of their commanding centre-back will be of far greater concern to the Chelsea coaching staff.

Lacroix pulled up while chasing Gakpo through midfield shortly after Liverpool's equaliser. He went down off the ball moments later and required treatment on the pitch before being replaced by Levi Colwill. The Frenchman walked slowly to the dressing room in clear distress, clutching the back of his left thigh while consulting with the club's medical trainers.

Alonso reacts to fresh fitness setback

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso admitted the club will have to wait before discovering the full extent of the defender's muscle issue. Speaking after the final whistle, the Spaniard confirmed the medical team's initial suspicions.

"Too early to tell. Probably he felt something on the hamstrings," Alonso said. "And we need a couple of days to check what's going to be the injury.”

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Mounting problems at Stamford Bridge

Losing Lacroix represents a massive blow to Chelsea's defensive stability. The summer signing from Crystal Palace has been an ever-present figure this season, starting all eight Premier League fixtures and featuring in both Carabao Cup matches.

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His absence exacerbates an already severe selection crisis for Alonso. The west London outfit travelled north without Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens, and Reece James due to injury, while talisman Cole Palmer missed the tie through suspension.

Waiting game for the Blues

Chelsea's medical staff will assess Lacroix over the coming days to determine a precise recovery timeline. A prolonged absence would stretch the squad to its limits, leaving Alonso heavily reliant on Colwill and his remaining defensive options during a busy autumn schedule.

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The manager must now regroup his depleted squad as they look to shake off their cup elimination and maintain momentum in the Premier League.

Zaki's love for football was rooted in Chelsea, specifically when he was captivated by Gianfranco Zola - not only for his magic on the field but also because the legend's name sounded so pleasant to his ears. A few years later, the 2002 World Cup introduced him to Oliver Kahn, the goalkeeper who became Zaki's second love in football, even though Germany went home empty-handed at that time.

The most memorable moment for Zaki happened much closer to home: standing in the south stands of Maguwoharjo, witnessing PSS Sleman lift the 2013 First Division trophy. The euphoria of victory turned bitter as dualism prevented Si Elang Jawa from being promoted.

Zaki's areas of expertise at GOAL include:

  • Analysis of European football tactics, including the Premier League and Champions League
  • Coverage of player transfer news & club financial regulation dynamics
  • International football editorials: player biographies, legend stories, and hidden young talents
  • Player rating & performance assessment with both analytical and narrative approaches

Zaki's All-Time XI (4-2-3-1)

Oliver Kahn; Cafu, John Terry, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini; Xavi Hernandez, Claude Makelele; Lionel Messi, Eric Cantona, Eden Hazard; Marco van Basten