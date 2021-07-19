Chelsea injuries & suspensions: Which players are out & when will they return?

The Blues's ability to win trophies could hinge on keeping their players fit through what promises to be a busy campaign

Chelsea suffered fewer injuries than most of their rivals last season, which ultimately helped them on the road to winning the Champions League.

Aside from some minor muscle problems, the Blues were effective in their management of their players. Indeed, even with the best sports science programmes, there will always be health concerns, and the Blues right now have two worries in addition to a suspension as they begin the pre-season.

When are those who are currently out expected to return? Goal takes a look.

Chelsea injuries

Andreas Christensen pulled out of Denmark's European Championship semi-final match with England because of a hamstring injury.

However, it is understood by Goal that the injury is not serious and is unlikely to affect his participation with his club ahead of the new season.

Like many of those who were at the Euros, the Denmark international remains on holiday.

Cesar Azpilicueta is suspended for Chelsea's opening match against Crystal Palace after receiving a red card on the final match of last season. He got two bookings against Aston Villa, which has prompted the one-match ban.

Furthermore, Charly Musonda continues to progress his return from a career-threatening knee injury and has been invited to train with Thomas Tuchel's first team in pre-season.

It remains unclear how quickly he will progress into playing senior football and whether his future remains with the west London club.