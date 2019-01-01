‘Chelsea had 22 managers in 22 years!’ – Cech lauds Lampard’s ‘remarkable job’

The former Blues goalkeeper, who is back at Stamford Bridge in a directorial post, hopes a familiar face can return stability to the west London side

Frank Lampard has done a “remarkable job” at , says Petr Cech, with a club legend looking to return stability to west London after “22 managers in 22 years”.

The Blues have favoured a revolving door policy at times when it comes to managerial appointments.

Their most recent was forced upon them, with Maurizio Sarri opting to return to his native at on the back of one season at Stamford Bridge which delivered a triumph.

Chelsea turned to a familiar face for inspiration, with Lampard asked to take on the challenge of steering the club through a two-window transfer ban.

He has fared admirably in that task, with a willingness to show faith in academy graduates being richly rewarded.

The hope is that Lampard will stick around for the foreseeable future, allowing Chelsea to establish the kind of consistency which has been lacking for some time – particularly during the Roman Abramovich era.

Former goalkeeper Cech, who is also back at the Bridge in a directorial role, told The Independent: “You have to adapt.

“ was Arsene Wenger for 22 years. Chelsea had 22 managers in 22 years!”

Cech added on Lampard: “The manager with his coaching staff has done a remarkable job.

“They managed to integrate players in the team. The senior players were a huge help for the young players. They help them become better and keep them grounded. And the biggest part is the coaching staff and the manager because he sets the tone on the training ground. He takes the biggest credit.”

Lampard returned to Chelsea with just one season of coaching experience under his belt at Derby.

He did, however, grace the very top of the game during his playing days and knows what is required in order to deliver success.

Discipline is a big thing for the former midfielder, with it revealed that £20,000 fines are in place at Stamford Bridge for anyone turning up late to training.

Cech feels it is important to have such regulations and says the sanctions are no different to those which were imposed during his time as a player.

The Czech added: “Some people find it surprising but we have always had huge fines at Chelsea.

“The commitment to work is really important. To respect the rules is something where you need no talent. You can have zero talent, but you can be on time. It is about commitment. This is not to scare people. It is just to remind them that if you can control your discipline the better it will be for everybody.”