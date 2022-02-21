Chelsea goalkeeper Mendy opens up on his relationship with Kepa

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has described his relationship with Kepa as a ‘good one’ despite their competition for regular playing time.

Following his signing from Rennes in September 2020, Mendy displaced Kepa to establish himself as the first-choice goalkeeper in Thomas Tuchel’s team.

The 29-year-old played a key role in helping Chelsea lift the 2020-21 Champions League with his record of nine clean sheets in his debut outing in the competition.

A few weeks ago, Mendy was away at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to help Senegal win their maiden continental crown in Cameroon and Kepa stepped up for the Blues with impressive displays between the sticks.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Lille, the 29-year-old applauded Kepa and he noted the tight competition for game time at Stamford Bridge.

"My relationship with Kepa is good since I came here. We have a good relationship on and off the pitch,” Mendy said in a press conference.

"He did really well when I was at Afcon but it didn't surprise me because I saw him every day at training. I was super happy for him because he deserves it.

"When you play for Chelsea, you have competition in every position so you have to give your best and play at your highest level to be in the team at the weekend."

Article continues below

After scooping the Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season for 2020-21 award, Mendy was honoured as the Best Fifa Men's Goalkeeper for 2021 in January and he followed it up by clinching the Afcon Best Goalkeeper award earlier this month.

“A lot of good things have happened in the last weeks. I am very happy and proud of my success with the national team and Chelsea,” he added.

"I don't have time to celebrate because we have a lot of big games in the coming weeks, so I am just focused on the next game and I will have time to celebrate at the end of the season."