Chelsea goalkeeper Caballero: Contract extension a 'blessing and privilege'

The 38-year-old has had to settle for a place on the bench at Stamford Bridge, but coach Frank Lampard sees him as an "invaluable" part of the squad

goalkeeper Willy Caballero says he feels “blessed” after the club activated their option to extend his contract.

The 38-year-old’s deal was set to expire this summer but the Blues confirmed on Wednesday that he will remain at Stamford Bridge until summer 2021, having reached an agreement last month.

international Caballero joined the Premier League outfit in a free transfer from in 2017 and has gone on to make 31 appearances.

More teams

The ex-Malaga player has been restricted to the bench for most of his time at Chelsea, but he was called upon to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal for a month earlier this season.

Caballero says he feels privileged to be part of the squad and is happy to stay at the London club for another year.

"I am very happy to make this announcement. It is a privilege to be part of this Chelsea squad and the Chelsea family, at one of the most historic clubs in the Premier League," Caballero told the club’s website.

"It is a difficult time for everyone right now so I feel blessed by this opportunity and truly appreciate it.

"I want to thank my team-mates for helping me to be my best and I want to thank the boss and the club for extending my contract.

"I’m sure they will continue to demand the maximum from me and I will compete with the same energy as always. I am very happy."

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says Caballero is a vital member of the team and was impressed by his nine appearances in all competitions this term.

"I trust in Willy, he trains brilliantly and is a great professional," the former midfielder said.

Article continues below

"He stepped into the team earlier this year and showed his quality, and his experience is invaluable in the dressing room. I’m delighted he will be with us next season."

"He has at times had to be patient and wait for opportunities but has still been able to make a positive contribution to the team, which is very much appreciated by the club," club director Marina Granovskaia added.

"We look forward to him resuming his influence among the group once football is safe to return."