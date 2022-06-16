Chelsea fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details
Chelsea will kick off the 2022-23 Premier League season with an away clash against Everton.
Thomas Tuchel's side will then take on Tottenham at home before facing off against Leeds at Elland Road.
The Blues finished third in the Premier League last season and will hoping to get the new campaign off to a positive start as they aim to challenge for the English title next season.
GOAL brings you Chelsea's full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.
Chelsea's Premier League 2022-23 fixture list
Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.
|Date
|Kick-off time
|Fixture
|06/08/2022
|17:30
|Everton v Chelsea
|13/08/2022
|15:00
|Chelsea v Tottenham
|20/08/2022
|15:00
|Leeds v Chelsea
|27/08/2022
|15:00
|Chelsea v Leicester
|31/08/2022
|19:45
|Southampton v Chelsea
|03/09/2022
|15:00
|Chelsea v West Ham
|10/09/2022
|15:00
|Fulham v Chelsea
|17/09/2022
|15:00
|Chelsea v Liverpool
|01/10/2022
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Chelsea
|08/10/2022
|15:00
|Chelsea v Wolverhampton
|15/10/2022
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Chelsea
|18/10/2022
|19:45
|Brentford v Chelsea
|22/10/2022
|15:00
|Chelsea v Manchester United
|29/10/2022
|15:00
|Brighton v Chelsea
|05/11/2022
|15:00
|Chelsea v Arsenal
|12/11/2022
|15:00
|Newcastle v Chelsea
|26/12/2022
|15:00
|Chelsea v Bournemouth
|31/12/2022
|15:00
|Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
|02/01/2023
|15:00
|Chelsea v Manchester City
|14/01/2023
|15:00
|Chelsea v Crystal Palace
|21/01/2023
|15:00
|Liverpool v Chelsea
|04/02/2023
|15:00
|Chelsea v Fulham
|11/02/2023
|15:00
|West Ham United v Chelsea
|18/02/2023
|15:00
|Chelsea v Southampton
|25/02/2023
|15:00
|Tottenham v Chelsea
|04/03/2023
|15:00
|Chelsea v Leeds
|11/03/2023
|15:00
|Leicester v Chelsea
|18/03/2023
|15:00
|Chelsea v Everton
|01/04/2023
|15:00
|Chelsea v Aston Villa
|08/04/2023
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Chelsea
|15/04/2023
|15:00
|Chelsea v Brighton
|22/04/2023
|15:00
|Manchester United v Chelsea
|26/04/2023
|19:45
|Chelsea v Brentford
|29/04/2023
|15:00
|Arsenal v Chelsea
|06/05/2023
|15:00
|Bournemouth v Chelsea
|13/05/2023
|15:00
|Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
|20/05/2023
|15:00
|Manchester City v Chelsea
|28/05/2023
|16:00
|Chelsea v Newcastle
Chelsea tickets: Prices & how to buy
Tickets for Chelsea's Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.
You can find out more about buying tickets for Chelsea games on the official club website.