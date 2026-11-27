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Chelsea have signed Burkina Faso teenager Mohamed Zongo, who will move to Stamford Bridge after he turns 18 next year. The midfielder was originally expected to join sister club Strasbourg, but impressed so much during trials that the Blues decided to fast-track him, just weeks after he made his senior international debut against Argentina in Buenos Aires.

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Chelsea change course after trials

Zongo signed a pre-contract agreement at Chelsea's Cobham training ground after turning 17 on Thursday, according to the Evening Standard. BlueCo, which owns both Chelsea and Strasbourg, agreed a deal for him in December 2025, with the original plan to send him to the French side.

His current club in Burkina Faso said the Chelsea hierarchy changed course after he impressed during trials. As English clubs cannot formally register players from overseas before they turn 18, he is expected to arrive at the start of the January 2028 transfer window.

Senior debut against Argentina

Zongo has not yet played a minute of senior club football, but he made his international debut aged just 16 last month, coming off the bench in a 7-0 friendly defeat by Argentina in Buenos Aires.

He first caught the eye at the 2025 Under-17 World Cup in Qatar, scoring the winner as Burkina Faso stunned Germany in the last 16 before they were beaten by Italy in the quarter-finals. The playmaker finished the tournament with two goals and three assists in six appearances, and had also been linked with Villarreal.

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Latest Chelsea and Strasbourg link

The deal is the latest move involving the two BlueCo clubs. Andrey Santos, Mike Penders, Ben Chilwell and Filip Jorgensen have all joined Strasbourg from Chelsea on loan or permanently, while Emmanuel Emegha and Valentin Barco both moved the other way to west London this summer.

Chelsea continue to target young talent, having also ramped up their interest in Como starlet Jacobo Ramon. BlueCo bought Chelsea from Roman Abramovich in May 2022, before taking a nearly 100 per cent stake in Strasbourg.

Zongo must wait until 2028

Zongo will now have to wait until January 2028 before he can officially begin his Chelsea career, after scouts from a number of top European clubs had watched him star at the Under-17 World Cup.