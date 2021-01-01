Chelsea ‘extremely deserving’ of Champions League trophy – Oliseh

A first-half strike from Kai Havertz helped Thomas Tuchel's men win the prestigious European title at the Estadio Do Dragao

Former Nigeria coach Sunday Oliseh has lavished praise on Chelsea following their 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Uefa Champions League final on Saturday.

The Blues cruised to glory in Porto after Kai Havertz scored the only goal of the game in the 42nd minute.

After the opening goal, Chelsea and Manchester City failed to manage a single shot on target despite the latter having the greater ball possession.

The victory was Chelsea’s second Champions League success after their maiden triumph in Munich back in 2012.

Oliseh praised France international N’Golo Kante for his dominant performance in the middle of the park.

He was named the Man of the Match for the final game, and he also won the prize in both legs of their semi-final match against Real Madrid.

The former Ajax and Borussia Dortmund midfielder also described Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy as his goalkeeper of the season after the Senegalese stopper kept his ninth clean sheet in his debut Champions League campaign.

“Chelsea extremely deserved to win the CL in my opinion. Especially pleased for my favourite defensive midfielder and goalkeeper of the season. N'golo Kante has now won it all: Premier League, Champions League and the World Cup. He ran over 12kms in 90mins today!! Incredible,” Oliseh tweeted.

In his tactical evaluation of the match, Oliseh expressed his disappointment with Pep Guardiola’s decision to play Chelsea without a natural defensive midfielder and striker.

“I am shocked how Man. City can show up for a Champions League final without a natural defensive midfielder and a striker!! Chelsea I feel could easily well-deserved 3-0 up in my opinion. Curious to see what 2nd half awaits us. Astonished face,” he added.

In celebrating Chelsea's triumph at the Estadio Do Dragao, African legends who played at Stamford Bridge - Samuel Eto'o, Didier Drogba, John Obi Mikel, Demba Ba, Michael Essien amongst others - have sent congratulatory messages to the team on their social media platforms.