Chelsea increasingly confident Mason Mount WILL sign new deal thanks to managerial plans - as Liverpool dealt another transfer setback

Chelsea are said to be increasingly confident that midfielder Mason Mount will pen a new deal thanks to their elite-level manager search.

WHAT HAPPENED? 90min have reported a wave of optimism has hit the club that the England international will finally sign a new deal at Chelsea. The player is said to be encouraged by the quality of managerial talent being courted by the club with Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann currently the frontrunners to become the next permanent head coach.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mount enters the final year of his current contract next season, a scenario the club are keen to avoid. A number of clubs are said to be monitoring the situation with Liverpool, who have ruled out signing Jude Bellingham, keen to add him to help regenerate their midfield.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Mount's extension would represent a rare bit of continuity at Stamford Bridge, as life under the ownership of Todd Boehly has certainly been eventful and rarely predictable. While the club seek to manage their huge and expensively assembled squad there have even been reports that several academy graduates may be cashed in on.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOUNT? After a substitute appearance at the Bernabeu Tuesday night, Mount will be looking for more playing time as Chelsea host Brighton and Real Madrid in the next five days.