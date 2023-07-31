Saga over? Chelsea agree new long-term contract with Levi Colwill to see off Brighton transfer interest

Chelsea have agreed a new six-year contract with defender Levi Colwill to see off transfer interest from Brighton.

WHAT HAPPENED? Negotiations progressed over a new long-term deal for the academy graduate and an agreement has now been reached, according to The Athletic. The new terms are yet to be signed, but the contract will see Colwill snub the Seagulls and commit to Chelsea until 2029.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Colwill had two years left on his previous deal, and Brighton were keen to lure him back to the Amex Stadium following his successful loan in 2022-23. They have seen a bid rejected and have also demanded he be included in any deal for their midfielder Moises Caicedo.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 20-year-old has caught the eye in pre-season and new head coach Mauricio Pochettino has given him assurances over his role in the squad. The imminent arrival of Axel Disasi from Monaco won't affect his situation, as he has been signed to cover for the injured Wesley Fofana.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Unbeaten so far under Pochettino, Chelsea play the final game of their pre-season tour in the USA against Borussia Dortmund in Chicago on Wednesday night.