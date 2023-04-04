Chelsea condemn 'hateful' chants from own fans during goalless draw with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have been forced to condemn chants from their own fans about the Hillsborough disaster during their Premier League clash with Liverpool.

Chelsea have condemned their own fans after chants about the Hillsborough disaster were overheard during the goalless draw with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

A club statement released shortly after the full-time whistle read: "Chelsea FC condemns the inappropriate chants heard from some home fans during this evening’s game. Hateful chanting has no place in football and we apologise to anyone who has been offended by them."

Man City were forced to release a similar statement after offensive chants were heard during their Premier League clash with Liverpool on Saturday.

Earlier this season, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag came together in an attempt to stamp out 'disaster chanting' about the Munich, Heysel and Hillsborough tragedies.