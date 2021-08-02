Chelsea boss Tuchel: Hudson-Odoi could be more dangerous on the left

The Blues claimed a 2-1 win over the Gunners in a pre-season match played at the Emirates

Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel has conceded the decision to play Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic as wing-backs was his plan B ahead of the Uefa Super Cup match against Villarreal.

The two played in that position as their team defeated Arsenal 2-1 in a pre-season friendly at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The Blues are currently missing the services of Ben Chilwell, Emerson Palmieri, and Reece James who were given extended holidays after assignments with their national teams. Cesar Azpilicueta is still not physically fit while it is not clear whether Marcos Alonso is nursing an injury.

The game against the Spanish outfit is scheduled for August 11 at Windsor Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland and the tactician has now pointed out his plans for the game.

"Yes, maybe [Pulisic will play in that position against Villarreal]," Tuchel told Hayters TV as quoted by The Chelsea Chronicle.

"He played there with me at Dortmund — and we have played many times like this with Callum [Hudson-Odoi]. Marcos [Alonso] was not able to play [on Sunday].

"So we put Callum on the left side which is what I had wanted to see for a long time if he could, maybe, be more dangerous from this position with his dribbling, coming inside — which he loves and he did it [against Arsenal].

The former PSG manager further explained why it was ideal to try the duo against the Gunners.

"You know our situation. We have [Azpi and Reece] for the right-back position, but both are not here," Tuchel continued.

"So we need to have solutions because we start on the 11th against Villarreal and 14th for the [Premier League] season. We [could] not try things then, so it’s the time to see."

The Champions League winners will be playing Tottenham Hotspur in another friendly match scheduled for July 4 before playing Villarreal. Their first league assignment will be on August 14 at home against Crystal Palace.