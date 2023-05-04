Chelsea academy graduate Samuel Iling-Junior attracting Premier League interest after seeing minutes diminish at Juventus

Former Chelsea youth star Samuel Iling-Junior is attracting interest from Premier League clubs after seeing his game time diminish at Juventus.

WHAT HAPPENED? The England starlet moved to Turin in 2020 after spending nine years of his developmental stage in Chelsea's youth academy. In 2022, he was called up for first-team action and in his 12 appearances for the Bianconeri he has bagged two assists. His impressive performances have caught the attention of a number of Premier League outfits, GOAL understands, as they may make a move for him in the summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Juventus are spoilt for choice on the right and Massimiliano Allegri's pragmatic approach at the business end of the season has seen him prefer the more-experienced Filip Kostic ahead of Iling-Junior. The lack of minutes is a cause of concern for the player who has a contract with the club until December until June 30, 2025, with no options to extend or a release clause in it. However, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have set a price tag of €11m on him and will evaluate potential offers for him in the summer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The youngster has also impressed for England's Under-20 team during the international break in March, where he found the net against Germany in a 2-0 win. His playing style, which is essentially a combination of technique and speed, makes him a special talent which might pave the way for him to return to England.

WHAT NEXT? Iling-Junior will hope that Allegri can hand him an opportunity to feature at some point when Juventus play Atalanta on Sunday in Serie A.