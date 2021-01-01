Chelsea 2021-22 kit: New home and away jersey styles & release dates

The new home kit was launched in May, with the away and third kits set to follow later in the summer

Chelsea continue their partnership with Nike for their 2021-22 kits as they enter into the fifth year of a collaboration that began in the 2017-18 campaign.

While they were some distance from Premier League glory last season, Thomas Tuchel's side reached the Champions League final and will be keen to look the part next season, at home or away, as they attempt to build on that foundation.

Ahead of the new campaign, Goal takes a look at what the Blues will be wearing and release dates, as well as leaks and rumours about potential styles.

Chelsea 2021-22 home kit & release date

Chelsea's 2021-22 home kit was officially launched on May 13 and it was worn for the first time in the FA Cup final defeat to Leicester City on May 15. The full retail launch followed on May 20.

The kit design is said to have been inspired by 1960s subcultures and the kit is certainly more vibrant than its predecessor, with a mixture of zig-zag and chequered print on the fabric.

While the 2020-21 home kit was characterised by darker, more solid, blues, the new home kit brings back the yellow tinges that featured in many of the 1990s kits.

A slick promotional video was produced to herald the new look, with the likes of Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi accompanied with a remix of The Zombies' classic 1960s hit 'Time of the Season'.

It's that time of the season. 🔊👕



Introducing our new 2021/22 @NikeFootball home kit. Inspired by the 60s, but as fresh as they come 🔥 ft. @TheZombiesMusic#ItsAChelseaThing #ThePrideOfLondon pic.twitter.com/aPpMtgcdJF — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 13, 2021

Like many kits worn by the biggest sports teams in the world nowadays, Nike has manufactured the fabric using recycled plastic.

"This shirt is the most eye-catching yet and is so unique from the others I’ve worn," Blues playmaker Mason Mount said of the kit in the press release. "I think it’ll be a big hit with Blues across the globe."

He added: "I feel like it really represents this younger generation rising up the ranks and I love the sustainability behind it.

"It’s really important to be mindful of our impact on the environment and it’s great to see football leading the way on sustainability."

Our new @nikefootball Home Kit... 🤤🔥



Inspired by the '60s Op-Art movement made famous in London 🎨 The yellow trim, coupled with a more vibrant blue, injects a youthful feel that we can't get enough of. 👊 pic.twitter.com/znNIRc5NtP — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 13, 2021

Chelsea 2021-22 away kit & release date

The Chelsea 2021-22 away kit is expected to be launched in late June or early July in time for the new campaign.

There has been no confirmation on the design of the away kit, but leaks online suggest that yellow and black will be the colourway. Chelsea last had a yellow away kit for the 2018-19 season.

A continuation of the zig-zag and chequered 1960s-inspirated pattern has also been touted.

How much will they cost & where to buy?

A short-sleeved adult home replica jersey is priced at £69.95, with a children's jersey costing £54.95.

Chelsea fans can purchase the kits from the club's official webstore or the stadium megastore at Stamford Bridge.

Kits will also be available to buy at most high-street sports retail shops in the UK, such as Sports Direct, JD Sports and so on.

Note: prices may vary.

