Cheick Doucoure: Crystal Palace sign Mali midfielder from Ligue 1 side RC Lens

The 22-year-old West African has signed for the London side until 2027 after impressing in France

Premier League side Crystal Palace have confirmed the signing of Mali international midfielder Cheick Doucoure from French League 1 side RC Lens.

The youngster has joined the London side on a five-year contract as manager Patrick Vieira continues to strengthen the team.

The 22-year-old is happy to have joined the Eagles as expressed during his unveiling.

"I'm very happy, I feel a lot of joy and a lot of pride to be a Palace player. I’m proud to be at Palace today. You know, Palace is a historic club in the Premier League, so it’s an honour to be a part of this club," the midfielder told the club's website.

Welcome to Palace, Cheick Doucouré ❤️💙#CPFC — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 11, 2022

Despite playing 34 matches for the Blood and Gold last season, scoring a goal and providing four assists from the midfield, the West African believes Vieira has the ability to make him even better.

"What I want him to [teach] me is what I’m missing in my game so far. I want him to teach me a lot of things, to reach the highest level. He has been a really important factor in me signing for Palace," the former Real Bamako player continued.

"He told me 'I'm going to make you better. I know your game, I've known it for a while, so I know what you need'. I think that with him I'm going to work well.

"My game is not perfect yet. I know that I have to work. With humility, work and the club I think I’m going to reach the top level to succeed in the Premier League."

Doucoure has further promised the fans his best since it is what they are expecting, "I know that the Palace fans [will] expect a lot from me.

"I'm going to work hard and I will make sure they’re happy to have me as a Palace player. I can't wait to start training with Palace and meet my new teammates."

Palace will start their Premier League campaign on August 5 at home against Arsenal.