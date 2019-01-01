Chawinga and Addo help Jiangsu Suning do double over Banyana star's Beijing Phoenix

The Malawian and Ghanaian starred in their side's back-to-back wins over the visitors despite the efforts of the South African

Elizabeth Addo and Tabitha Chawinga were superb as Jiangsu Suning secured a 1-0 win against Linda Mothalo's Beijing Phoenix in the Chinese Women's on Sunday.

Before the clash in Nanjing, Malawi's Chawinga and 's Thembi Kgatlana were on target but Beijing bowed 3-2 at home for Jiangsu in their first meeting this season on July 13.

While Jiangsu targeted to avoid a loss at home, following their second-round resumption, Beijing aimed to avenge their first leg defeat and build on Thursday's 0-0 draw at Changchun.

This time, at the Jiangsu Football Training Centre, captain Ma Jun scored from a goal-mouth scramble for the hosts, after just 33 minutes in the game.

Molthalo, who played for 90 minutes, could not help Beijing snatch a valuable away point as Chawinga and 's Addo ensured Jiangsu stretched their winning streak to eight matches.

#CWSL | Jiangsu Suning 1-0 Beijing BG Phoenix FC



Eight wins in eight matches for the top of table Jiangsu! The captain Ma Jun scored the only goal of the night in the first half. The visitors continue their bad form and are now without a win for four matches. pic.twitter.com/RJPvA4uqLv — Women's Football (@ChinaWNFT) August 18, 2019

The win means Jiangsu are 11 points clear at the top of the Chinese topflight with 24 points, while Beijing are fifth with 10 points from eight games this season.

Jiangsu's Addo and Chawinga will take on Ordega's Shanghai in their ninth round match of the Chinese League on Saturday.