'Players also have to own this' - Charlotte FC coach Christian Lattanzio responds to horrific three-game losing streak to start MLS season

Charlotte slumped to their third straight loss as they fell to Atlanta United, and Christian Lattanzio spoke afterwards about taking responsibility.

Three losses to start the season

Lattanzio happy to take blame

But believes players also have to own up

WHAT HAPPENED? Atlanta United completely dismantled Charlotte in the early kick-off on Saturday with three goals in the first half en route to a 3-0 victory. Three losses to open the season has cast doubts in the mind of Charlotte fans and coach Christian Lattanzio spoke out about everyone needing to own up to their shortcomings.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I am happy to take all the blame, no problem whatsoever,” Lattanzio told reporters after the match. “I’m happy to take everything. But (the players) also have to own this because they are on the pitch, and they have plenty of chances to show the quality that they have.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After taking over last year, Lattanzio had brought over a wave of optimism with a respectable final stretch in the 2022 season. However, the poor start to this year has Lattanzio searching for answers to revive Charlotte's early form.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR CHARLOTTE? This weekend, Charlotte travel to Orlando to take on Orlando City who have gone unbeaten so far. An away win could certainly kickstart their season.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!