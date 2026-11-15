'Italian football has made me mature!' – Charles De Ketelaere opens up ahead of high-stakes Italy showdown

Belgium midfielder Charles De Ketelaere has credited his time in Serie A with sharpening his tactical maturity ahead of a decisive Nations League match. De Ketelaere issued a confident rallying call as the Red Devils prepare to host Italy in Brussels.
De Ketelaere's crucial role in Belgium's midfield
Belgium midfielder Charles De Ketelaere heads into Sunday's decisive UEFA Nations League fixture against Italy brimming with confidence. Having found the scoresheet alongside Kevin De Bruyne in the vital 2-1 victory over Turkey in Izmir, the Atalanta star has established himself as a key figure under Mark van Bommel.
The Red Devils now face a monumental challenge at the Koning Boudewijnstadion as they fight to secure a top-two finish in Group 1.
De Ketelaere's tactical versatility and recent form will be vital if Belgium are to unlock a resolute Italian defence.
How Serie A transformed De Ketelaere's game
Reflecting on his club career in Italy, the playmaker admitted that experiencing Serie A on a weekly basis has fundamentally changed his approach to football, instilling a much deeper tactical understanding.
"Italian football has certainly changed me as a player. It is a different style of play, very tactical. Italian football has definitely made me mature," De Ketelaere reflected.
That enhanced tactical discipline has translated seamlessly to the international stage, making him an invaluable asset for Van Bommel's tactical setup.
Reflecting on team resilience and bounce-back ability
Looking back at Belgium's campaign—which includes an impressive opening 2-0 victory over Italy and a gritty recovery following defeat to France—De Ketelaere highlighted the squad's collective fighting spirit.
"We struggled at the start, but after the equaliser we found the solution and played better," De Ketelaere noted, recalling their resilience in recent outings.
Issuing a confident message ahead of the Brussels showdown, the midfielder added: "We're a good team and hard to beat."
Red Devils eye statement win in Brussels
With a quarter-final berth hanging in the balance, De Ketelaere and his team-mates know that nothing less than a top-tier performance will suffice against the Azzurri.
The stage is set at the Koning Boudewijnstadion for a thrilling tactical battle between two European heavyweights.
Belgium will harness their passionate home supporters in Brussels to chase the victory needed to cap off their group campaign in style.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.