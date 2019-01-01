Changes to blame for Brazil's struggles against Czech Republic - Jesus

The forward scored twice off the bench as his side won Tuesday's friendly and suggested Tite's line-up made things more difficult

Gabriel Jesus was 's saviour but thought Tite's changes were to blame for their struggles in an unconvincing 3-1 victory over the on Tuesday.

Brazil head coach Tite made six amendments to the starting XI that kicked off a surprise 1-1 draw against on Saturday, with only Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Philippe Coutinho, Richarlison and Roberto Firmino retaining their places.

The Selecao boss said in the build-up to the game in Prague that he wanted to maintain consistency with his attacking unit despite the drab performance against Panama, but hooked Paqueta after Brazil went into half-time behind following David Pavelka's opener.

Roberto Firmino struck an opportunistic equaliser before Jesus, who replaced Coutinho in the 72nd minute, scored a late double to snatch the win.

"I think we played a good game. It's not easy when there are a lot of changes, we were lacking a bit of coherency, but we are Brazil and we have to overcome such adversity," Jesus told TV Globo.

"We managed to create more in the second half, we were happy and we got the win.

"At times the opposition defended well, which was the case against Panama. We could have created more, attacked more, but I'm used to playing against a five-man backline in . Panama had six in the second half. It's difficult and we aren't used to that, but we worked on it afterwards.

FIM DE JOGO! #SeleçãoBrasileira vence amistoso contra a República Tcheca por 3 a 1!



- Firmino

- Gabriel Jesus



3-1 / #BRAxCZE #GigantesPorNatureza pic.twitter.com/bnsHuWLpqb — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) March 26, 2019

"Today, in the first half, it's normal for the home team to come out strongly. We conceded a goal, but we managed to focus on what was required and turn it around."

Tite, for his part, said Jesus should be pleased with his effort despite pushing him into a wide area rather than his usual place in the centre of the attack.



"He should be very happy with it,: the manager said. "He left the box too much on the previous match, we talked among the staff and decided to try him from the flanks, it could provide more chances than overflowing the middle.

I'm happy he had those chances, not only on creating than but also finishing."

The Brazil boss also knows he'll come under pressure from the two showings through this international window, but says he's ready to deal with it.

"Criticism can come from everyone, I'm exposed in my line of work and I must know how to deal with it. I just can't deal with situations regarding moral or education, the rest is ok. I'm exposed and I have no intent of hitting back. No hypocrisy."