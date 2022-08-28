The Super Eagles handler is upbeat about his team's chances when they take on the Black Galaxies in Sunday’s qualifying fixture

Coach Salisu Yusuf says Nigeria will be hoping to explore Ghana’s weaknesses during Sunday’s Africa Nations Championship qualification encounter.

The Super Eagles are eyeing a place in the biennial African football showpiece but they must negotiate their way past the Black Galaxies - who breezed past Benin Republic in the first round.

They are meeting for the first time at this level of football, nonetheless, the tactician revealed he has knowledge of the Ghanaians judging by their exploits at the 2018 Wafu Cup of Nations, where they beat Nigeria to the title at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

“We played in here during the Wafu Cup in 2018. We beat them 2-0 during the group phase and they defeated us 4-0 in the final,” Yusuf told NFF media.

“So, we have an idea [about the Ghana team] although it is neither the same team nor the same coach – different circumstances and different time.

“However, I still believe that we have an idea where they have strength as a team and we will see how we will be able to contain their strength and explore their weaknesses.”

Commenting on the weather condition in the Ghanaian city, the former Kano Pillars and Enugu Rangers boss stated that will not hinder his team’s chances.

He added: “[The weather condition] in Abuja is not up to their own.

“And I think we have the quality to be able to contain them and still get a good result.

“The boys are in good condition and we hope to have a very good result here.”

For coach Annor Walker, the climate will be an advantage to his team provided officiating is fair.

“The changes in the weather conditions would not affect the team, because, the team is used to playing in our kind of weather but just experienced a different one in Austria and with the match being played here, it is only a plus to us”, he told Happy FM per Ghanasoccernet.

“If only our match is properly officiated, I’m very positive nothing can prevent us from defeating Nigeria come Sunday.”

Ghana recently featured in a four-nation tournament in Austria where they lost 2-1 to 2022 Fifa World Cup hosts Qatar.