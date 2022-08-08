Chan 2023 qualifiers: Enyimba's Olorunleke headlines Nigeria squad for Ghana showdown

The Super Eagles must negotiate their way past the Black Stars to qualify for the biennial African football showpiece billed for Algeria

Coach Salisu Yusuf has invited 35 players to challenge for a place in the Nigeria B squad ahead of this month’s 2023 African Nations Championship qualifier against Ghana.

The Black Galaxies overcame Benin Republic 4-0 on aggregate in the first round to set up a date with the Super Eagles.

Making the cut are Enyimba’s Ojo Olorunleke, Rivers United’s Chiamaka Madu, Akwa United’s Babatunde Bello and goalkeeper Adeyinka Adewale - who was part of the three-time African champions’ international friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador in the United States of America.

Also included is Nathaniel Nwosu, who impressed in Nigeria U20 squad at the recently concluded Wafu B U20 Cup in Niger Republic, Rivers United’s Kazie Enyinnaya and NPFL highest goalscorer Chijoke Akuneto, who also represents the Port Harcourt-based outfit.

All invited players are expected at the Bolton White Apartments in Abuja on August 10. The first leg takes place on August 28 in Accra, with the reverse fixture scheduled for the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on September 3.

The winner on aggregate will earn a berth at the seventh Chan to be held in Algeria early next year.

The Super Eagles’ best finish remains a silver medal finish at the 2018 edition hosted by Morocco.



List of Nigeria players for Ghana clash

Goalkeepers: Victor Sochima (Rivers United); Adeyinka Adewale (Akwa United); Ojo Olorunleke (Enyimba FC); Nathaniel Nwosu (Flying Eagles)

Defenders: Tope Olusesi (Rangers Int’l); Kazie Enyinnaya (Rivers United); Sani Faisal (Katsina United); Samson Gbadebo (Akwa United); Ebube Duru (Rivers United); Christopher Nwaeze (Akwa United); Isa Ali (Remo Stars); Tosin Adegbite (Enyimba FC); Temple Emekayi (Rivers United); Andrew Ikefe (Plateau United)

Midfielders: Babatunde Bello (Akwa United); Philip Ozor (Enyimba FC); Maurice Chukwu (Rivers United); Hafeez Nosiru (Kwara United); Zulkifilu Mohammed (Plateau United); Chiamaka Madu (Rivers United); Jide Fatokun (Kwara United); Kenechukwu Agu (Rangers Int’l); Joseph Onoja (Rivers United); Haggai Katoh (Plateau United); Uche Onwuasonaya (Rivers United)

Forwards: Abdulazeez Yusuf (Gombe United); Sadiq Abubakar (Enyimba FC); Chidiebere Nwobodo (Rangers Int’l); Promise Amadi (Akwa United); Chijioke Akuneto (Rivers United); Valentine Odoh (Abia Warriors); Andy Okpe (Remo Stars); Adams Yakubu (Akwa United); Godspower Aniefiok (Kano Pillars); Ossy Martins (Rangers Int’l)