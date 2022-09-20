Chan 2022: When is the African Nations Championship draw? Everything you need to know

Morocco CHAN 2018 champions
GOAL brings to you all you need to know about the draw, including the date, time, venue and the teams that are taking part

The group-stage draw for the African Nations Championship 2022 is just around the corner and qualified countries will learn their fates.

Some of the continent's best national teams will be represented in Algeria, but what sort of group could they end up in?

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the group-stage draw and more.

WHEN AND WHERE IS THE DRAW?

Libya national teamGetty
EventDateVenue
Chan drawSaturday, October 1The Opera House, Algiers

The draw for the 2022 African Nations Championship takes place at 19h00 local time (18h00 GMT) on Saturday, October 1. The ceremony will be held at Algiers' beautiful architectural building, the Opera House.

WHICH TEAMS ARE IN THE CHAN DRAW?

   
AlgeriaGhanaMoroccoLibya
Cote d'IvoireMauritaniaMaliSenegal
Niger RepublicCongoDR CongoUganda
AngolaMozambiqueEthiopiaSudan
MadagascarCameroon  
Lusail StadiumSC

STADIA TO BE USED FOR 2022 CHAN

Name LocationCapacity 
Stade du 5 JuilletAlgiers 64,000 
Baraki StadiumAlgiers40,784 
Oran Olympique StadiumOran40,143 
Mohamed Hamlaoui StadiumConstatine 22,986 
19 May StadiumAnnaba 58,100 
Ghana fans at 2013 AfconGetty

 

WHERE CAN I WATCH 2022 CHAN DRAW?

SuperSport may beam the event live on TV, while there will be live streaming on Caf's YouTube and its official website. The draw will be conducted by the Caf Director of Competitions Samson Adamu.

WHEN DOES CHAN 2022 START?

The opening group fixture of the 2022 African Nations Championship will be played on January 23, 2023. It will feature the hosts, Algeria and another team from Group A.  The final will be played on February 4, 2023. 

 

ANYTHING ELSE I SHOULD KNOW?

 GOAL will be providing live, comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of many of the showdowns.

