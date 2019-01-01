Chan 2020 qualifying: Ghana 'frustrated' by referee in Burkina Faso disappointment - Konadu

The home-based Black Stars coach reflects on Sunday's encounter with the Stallions on the road to Cameroon

coach Maxwell Konadu believes they were unfairly treated by the referee in Sunday's African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier against Burkina Faso.

Playing away in Ouagadougou, the home-based Black Stars held the Stallions to a 0-0 draw in the final round second leg fixture.

A 1-0 home loss in the first leg denied Ghana a ticket for the Chan tournament in .

“We played well and I’m happy with the team. They played really well,” Konadu said after the game, as reported by Citi Sports.

“You could see the frustration on the part of the referee but in the end, I think this a wonderful group of players who have given everything they have.

Article continues below

“Even though the 0-0 wasn’t the result we were looking for, the boys played well."

It is the second straight time Ghana have failed to qualify for Chan following a defeat to Burkina Faso.

Also, it is the third successive time the Black Stars will not be present at the tournament.