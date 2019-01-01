Chan 2020 qualifiers: Ghana can cause havoc in Burkina Faso - Konadu

The coach of Black Stars' Chan team reflects on their loss to the Stallions in Kumasi on Sunday

coach Maxwell Konadu believes his outfit are capable of turning things around in the 2020 African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers following a disappointing result against Burkina Faso on Sunday.

The Black Stars' hopes of returning to the continental showpiece for the first time since 2014 suffered a setback by a 1-0 home loss in the final round decider at Kumasi's Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Yannick Wendyam Pognongo scored the only goal in the fourth minute of stoppage.

"We never expected to concede in additional time," Konadu said after the game.

"We tried to unlock their defence which we did but their goalkeeper was also good on the day.

"It was a difficult game."

To qualify, Ghana must lift their game to overturn the score when the two teams meet again for the second leg in Ouagadougou on October 15.

The aggregate winners will join hosts and 14 other teams for the final tournament in January next year.

"This is only the first leg. We have another 90 minutes to play and I strongly believe anything can happen in Burkina Faso," Konadu stated.

"We have a good team and we can cause havoc in Burkina. We can also qualify.

Article continues below

"It is possible that we can also beat them in Ouagadougou to qualify. We'll do everything to qualify for the 2020 Chan."

The Black Stars' best performance at the championship remains second-placed finishes in 2009 and 2014, having played at the event on three occasions. The other appearance came in 2011.

Chan is exclusively reserved for players plying their trade in their local leagues.

