Chan 2020 qualifier: Ghana undone by hard luck against Burkina Faso - Shafiu

The Black Stars skipper shares his thoughts on Sunday's loss to the Stallions in Kumasi

captain Mumuni Shafiu believes the outcome of Sunday's African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier against Burkina Faso could have been different with fortune on their side.

The Stars were stunned by the Stallions at Kumasi's Baba Yara Sports Stadium as a Yannick Wendyam Pognongo goal in the fourth minute of injury time gave the visitors a 1-0 win.

The return fixture is set for Ouagadougou on October 18, with the aggregate winners set to join hosts and 14 other teams for the final tournament in January next year.

"I will admit it was hard luck which caused us [to lose]," striker Shafiu told the media in the press conference after the match.

"We did everything to score a goal but we made a little mistake which caused us that goal.

“We are very disappointed. Although we tried our best to score and we couldn't utilise our chances. We will go back and correct our mistakes.

"I'm worried I couldn't score a goal. Hard luck caused us [to lose].

"We are hoping we can beat Burkina Faso. We have confidence we can make a difference."

Ghana are eyeing a return to the continental showpiece for the first time since 2014.

In 2017, the Black Stars were denied a ticket for the 2018 championship by Burkina Faso.

Chan is exclusively reserved for players plying their trade in their local leagues.