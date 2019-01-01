Chan 2020 qualifier: Ghana 0-1 Burkina Faso - Black Stars shocked in Kumasi

Maxwell Konadu's outfit have suffered a setback in their bid to reach the final tournament in Cameroon

's quest to qualify for 2020 African Nations Championship (Chan) began with a disappointing start following a 1-0 home loss to Burkina Faso on Sunday.

Yannick Wendyam Pognongo's 94th-minute strike condemned the Black Stars to defeat in the fixture at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Maxwell Konadu's outfit now have it all to do in the return match in Ouagadougou on October 18.

The aggregate winners after the second leg will join hosts and 14 other teams for the final tournament in January next year.

Ghana are hoping to return to the continental showpiece for the first time since 2014.

The Black Stars' best performance at the championship remains second-placed finishes in 2009 and 2014.

They have played at the event on three occasions, the other appearance coming in 2011.

The competition is exclusively reserved for players plying their trade in their local leagues.

