Chan 2020: 'Qualification not a do-or-die' - Ghana coach Konadu

The Black Stars coach speaks ahead of their upcoming qualifying decider against Burkina Faso

B coach Maxwell Konadu wants the nation to take it on the chin should they fail to qualify for the African Nations Championship (Chan) once again.



The Black Stars are preparing to face Burkina Faso in the final qualifying round for the 2020 championship, with hopes of returning to the tournament for the first time since 2014.

Ghana will host the Stallions on September 20 and travel for the return fixture on October 18. The competition is exclusively reserved for players plying their trade in their local leagues.

“If we qualify, we have qualified, if we don’t qualify we don’t qualify. It’s not a do-or-die affair," Konadu, said as reported by Footballmadeinghana.

"It is football, anything can happen.

“We have to correct our mistakes and turn the table around this time around and qualify.

"We have to go to Chan and also make Ghanaians happy.”

Article continues below

At the end of the qualifiers, 15 teams will join hosts for the final tournament in January/February next year.

Ghana's best performance at the championship remains second-placed finishes in 2009 and 2014.

They have played at the event on three occasions, the other appearance coming in 2011.

