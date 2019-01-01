Chan 2020: Ghana not thinking about their Burkina Faso record - Konadu

The Black Stars coach previews Sunday's tie with the Stallions in Kumasi

coach Maxwell Konadu is looking ahead to their game against Burkina Faso in the qualifiers of the 2020 African Nations Championship (Chan) on Sunday.

The two West African sides are set to slug it out in a first leg fixture at Kumasi's Baba Yara Sports Stadium, having also met in the qualifiers for the 2018 edition.

The Stallions won 4-3 on aggregate in the last encounter, thereby securing a place in the championship strictly reserved for players plying their trade in their home countries.

“Burkina Faso eliminated us two years ago so we also hope to eliminate them and be at the Chan tournament come January 2020," Konadu told footballmadeinghana.

“We don’t want to think about the past now even though it’s serving as a guide to us.

"We will be cautious but very aggressive and we will do our best to score a couple of goals so we don’t give them any chance to try and play as they did two years ago.

“The players are ready, we are all ready, so we just have to wait patiently for the blast of the whistle because the players are very ready to make Ghana proud."

At the end of the qualifiers, 15 teams will join hosts for the final tournament in January-February next year.

Seeking a return to the tournament for the first time since 2014, Ghana's best performance at the championship remains second-placed finishes in 2009 and 2014.

Ghana have played at the event on three occasions, their other appearance coming in 2011.