Chan 2020: Ghana name squad for Burkina Faso qualifiers

Coach Maxwell Konadu has announced a team to begin preparations for the upcoming clash with the Stallions

B coach Maxwell Konadu has called up 28 players to open camp ahead of their 2020 African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier against Burkina Faso later this month.

The Black Stars are set to take on the Stallions in a two-legged tie on September 20 and October 18, with the winners securing a ticket for the competition exclusively reserved for players plying their trade in their local leagues.

Ghana, whose best performance at the tournament remains second-placed finishes in 2009 and 2014, are seeking to return to the continental gathering for the first time in five years.

's Mohammed Alhassan, who made Ghana's preliminary squad for the recent in , headlines the 28-man squad, which also has places for team-mates Mohammed Fatau, Benjamin Agyare, Benjamin Afutu, Joseph Esso and Abdul Manaf Umar.

Players from and have not been called up due to their clubs' assignments in the Caf and Confederation Cup, respectively.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Eric Antwi Ofori ( ), Gabriel Nudakpa (Heart of Lions), Isaac Hagan (Karela United), Joseph Addo ( )

Defenders: Mohammed Fatau (Accra Hearts of Oak), Isaac Kwan (Karela United), Chris Shaw (Unity FC), Christopher Nettey (Attramvisser Academy), Mohammed Alhassan (Accra Hearts of Oak), Caleb Amankwaa (Aduana Stars), Yaw Dankwaa (Proud United), Benjamin Agyare (Hearts of Oak)

Midfielders: Rashid Nortey (Medeama), Abdul Manaf Umar (Accra Hearts of Oak), Nii Armah Samuel (Dreams FC), Patrick Arthur (Dreams FC), Patrick Botwey (Liberty Professionals), Benjamin Afutu Kotey (Accra Hearts of Oak), Stephen Okai (Accra Great Olympics), Ibrahim Sanah Mohammed (Sekondi Hasaacas), Abdul K. Fatau (Aduana Stars), Obed Bentum (Abusua Dwarfs), Sarfo Taylor (Karela United)

Strikers: Joseph Esso (Accra Hearts of Oak), Felix Addo (Elmina Sharks), Kofi Ansu Patrick (Berekum Arsenals), Clement Awonyo (Kotoku Royals), Ebenezer Lomotey (WAFA), Benjamin York (Samatex FC)

