Chan 2020: Burkina Faso 0-0 Ghana (Agg: 1-0) - Ghana miss out on qualification spot

The home-based Black Stars will not be present in Cameroon next year follow a disappointing result on Sunday

have once again failed to secure a place at the African Nations Championship finals (Chan) following a 0-0 away draw with Burkina Faso on Sunday.

The home-based Black Stars, fresh from finishing second at the earlier this month, held their own to keep the Stallions from scoring in the final round second leg fixture in Ouagadougou.

A 1-0 loss in the first leg at home, however, proved decisive as it ensured a 1-0 aggregate win for Burkina Faso.

The match interestingly comes two weeks after the two outfits settled for a 1-1 draw in the quarter-final of the Wafu Cup where Ghana went on to win 5-4 in a penalty shootout en route to the final.

It is the second time in a row coach Maxwell Konadu's outfit are denied a place at Chan by Burkina Faso following a similar situation in the 2018 tournament qualifiers in 2017.

Article continues below

Again, Sunday's disappointment means the Black Stars have to wait for another two years to earn a possible return to the championship, having failed to qualify since 2014.

Chan is exclusively reserved for players plying their trade in their local leagues.

The 2020 championship will be played in .

