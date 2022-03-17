Championship Wrap: Afobe at the double, Onyedinma scores and Drameh assists

Benik Afobe bagged a brace as Millwall defeated Huddersfield Town 2-0 in Wednesday’s Championship fixture.

The DR Congo striker scored in each half as the Lions dented the Terriers’ quest for a place in the Premier League next term.

Unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions, Gary Rowett’s men played host to Huddersfield - who were hoping to boost their chances to qualify for the English elite division.

After missing several clear cut opportunities, Afobe put his team in front in the 27th minute after facing goalkeeper Lee Nicholls in a one on one situation.

Three minutes before the hour mark, he doubled his side’s advantage to help Millwall achieve their 15th victory of the 2021-22 campaign.

Afobe, 29, was in action from start to finish, while Nigeria prospect Sheyi Ojo was not listed for action.

At the Cardiff City Stadium, Cody Drameh provided an assist in Cardiff’s 2-1 triumph over Stoke City.

Fresh from their 0-0 draw against Preston North End last time out, the Bluebirds took the initiative against the visitors by dominating ball possession.

Unfortunately, they were stunned in the 23rd minute as Lewis Baker converted a pass from Tyrese Campbell to put the Potters ahead.

Four minutes before the half time break, Cardiff restored parity courtesy of Thomas Doyle with Joel Bagan providing the last pass.

In the 43rd minute, they completed their comeback as Gambia prospect Drameh set up Jordan for the winner.

The second 45 minutes produced no goals and Cardiff sealed all points at stake.

Elsewhere, Nigerian attacking midfielder Fred Onyedinma was among the goalscorers as Luton Town walloped Preston North End 4-0.

Luke Berry had given the hosts a ninth-minute lead before Onyedinma doubled his team's advantage in the 28th minute thanks to an assist from James Bree.

Berry completed his brace in the 42nd minute before Bambo Diaby's own goal on the hour mark gave Nathan Jones’ men a comprehensive home victory.



WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS IN FULL

Blackpool 0-0 Sheffield United

Cardiff City 2-1 Stoke City

Coventry 0-2 Hull City

Luton Town 4-0 Preston North End

Millwall 2-0 Huddersfield Town

Nottingham Forest 3-1 Queens Park Rangers

Peterborough United 2-3 Swansea City