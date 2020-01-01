How to watch the Champions League last 16 first legs on TV & live streams in UK, United States, Canada & Australia
Champions League football returns for 2020 with the first-leg matches of the last 16 kicking off in February - the games being staggered across the final weeks of the month.
Lionel Messi and Barcelona make the trip to Italy to face Napoli in the first leg of their tie, while their Clasico rivals Real Madrid take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, who are still reeling from a UEFA ban.
Defending champions Liverpool head to Spain for a showdown with Atletico Madrid as Jurgen Klopp attempts to continue his incredible run of form in the competition.
Italian champions Juventus will meet Lyon, while Chelsea take on Bayern Munich in a re-run of the 2012 final.
Borussia Dortmund host Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg and Tottenham welcome RB Leipzig to London, while tournament debutants Atalanta are home to Valencia.
Goal has all the details about how to watch and live stream the games in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada and Australia.
Contents
Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool (February 18)
UK TV channel & live stream
- TV channel: BT Sport 2
- Live stream: BT Sport Live
US TV channel & live stream
- TV channel: TUDN, TNT, UniMas, Univision
- Live stream: Univision NOW, WatchTNT, B/R Live, TUDN en vivo
Canada TV channel & live stream
- Live stream: DAZN
Australia TV channel & live stream
- TV channel: Optus Sport
- Live stream: Optus Sport online / Optus Sport app
Borussia Dortmund vs PSG (February 18)
UK TV channel & live stream
- TV channel: BT Sport 3
- Live stream: BT Sport Live
US TV channel & live stream
- TV channel: UniMas, Galavision
- Live stream: Univision NOW, B/R Live
Canada TV channel & live stream
- Live stream: DAZN
Australia TV channel & live stream
- TV channel: Optus Sport
- Live stream: Optus Sport online / Optus Sport app
Atalanta vs Valencia (February 19)
UK TV channel & live stream
- TV channel: BT Sport 3
- Live stream: BT Sport Live
US TV channel & live stream
- TV channel: TUDN, TNT, UniMas, Galavision
- Live stream: Univision NOW, WatchTNT, B/R Live, TUDN en vivo
Canada TV channel & live stream
- Live stream: DAZN
Australia TV channel & live stream
- TV channel: Optus Sport
- Live stream: Optus Sport online / Optus Sport app
Tottenham vs RB Leipzig (February 19)
UK TV channel & live stream
- TV channel: BT Sport 2
- Live stream: BT Sport Live
US TV channel & live stream
- TV channel: TUDN, TNT, UniMas, Univision
- Live stream: Univision NOW, WatchTNT, B/R Live, TUDN en vivo
Canada TV channel & live stream
- Live stream: DAZN
Australia TV channel & live stream
- TV channel: Optus Sport
- Live stream: Optus Sport online / Optus Sport app
Chelsea vs Bayern Munich (February 25)
UK TV channel & live stream
- TV channel: BT Sport 2
- Live stream: BT Sport Live
US TV channel & live stream
- TV channel: TUDN, TNT
- Live stream: WatchTNT, B/R Live, TUDN en vivo
Canada TV channel & live stream
- Live stream: DAZN
Australia TV channel & live stream
- TV channel: Optus Sport
- Live stream: Optus Sport online / Optus Sport app
Napoli vs Barcelona (February 25)
UK TV channel & live stream
- TV channel: BT Sport 3
- Live stream: BT Sport Live
US TV channel & live stream
- TV channel: UniMas
- Live stream: Univision NOW, B/R Live
Canada TV channel & live stream
- Live stream: DAZN
Australia TV channel & live stream
- TV channel: Optus Sport
- Live stream: Optus Sport online / Optus Sport app
Lyon vs Juventus (February 26)
UK TV channel & live stream
- TV channel: BT Sport 3
- Live stream: BT Sport Live
US TV channel & live stream
- TV channel: UniMas
- Live stream: Univision NOW, B/R Live
Canada TV channel & live stream
- Live stream: DAZN
Australia TV channel & live stream
- TV channel: Optus Sport
- Live stream: Optus Sport online / Optus Sport app
Real Madrid vs Manchester City (February 26)
UK TV channel & live stream
- TV channel: BT Sport 2
- Live stream: BT Sport Live
US TV channel & live stream
- TV channel: TUDN, TNT, Univision
- Live stream: Univision NOW, WatchTNT, B/R Live, TUDN en vivo
Canada TV channel & live stream
- Live stream: DAZN
Australia TV channel & live stream
- TV channel: Optus Sport
- Live stream: Optus Sport online / Optus Sport app