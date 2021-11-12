Champions League last-16 draw: When, teams involved & how to watch

The 2021-22 Champions League has already invited for some thrilling match-ups, with Manchester City taking on Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool facing off against Atletico Madrid.

The competitionis now ramping up as the quest for continental glory continues.

As the knockout stage comes to a close, Goal has the key information about which teams have already qualified, how to watch the draw, when it will take place and more.

When is the draw for the Champions League last 16?

The draw for the 2021-22 Champions League knockout phase will happen on Monday December 13, 2021. It is usually held at 11am GMT / 6am ET.

It will be held at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

The eight group winners will be seeded and the eight runners-up will be unseeded.

Teams from the same group are not allowed to be drawn against each other, while clubs from the same national association (such as the Premier League or La Liga) also cannot be drawn against one another.

How can I watch the Champions League last-16 draw in UK & US?

The draw will be livestreamed for free on UEFA's official website.

You can also follow the draw livestream taking place on Goal or follow Goal's official Twitter pages for all the updates.

When will the Champions League last-16 games take place?

The last 16 round will take place over two legs, with the first legs played February 15–16 and 22-23 and the second legs played on March 8-9 and 15-16 2022.

Which teams have qualified for the Champions League last 16?

