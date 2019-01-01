Champions League group stage: Top four matches to watch

The final round of UCL group stage matches is top of the agenda on SuperSport

An engrossing group stage comes to a conclusion this week, with all of Europe’s biggest sides in action on SuperSport.

While half of the Round of 16 teams have already booked their places in the knockout stages, eight of the spots in the next round are still up for grabs as we head into matchday six.

Here are four of the big bouts to keep an eye on in the midweek action on SuperSport.

Red Bull Salzburg vs

While Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have been imperious in the Premier League—establishing a considerable lead at the top of the table—they’re in trouble in Europe, where they must avoid defeat away in Salzburg this week.

Not since 2012 have the cup holders—in that instance, —failed to reach the knockout stages to defend their title, but Liverpool face a considerable obstacle if they’re to avoid such a fate.

Salzburg will be quietly confident of their chances in front of their own fans, where they’ve scored eight in their two matches to date.

Liverpool head into the match in top spot of Group E, and will advance as group winners with a win. However, they’ve been tested by Salzburg before—finding themselves repeatedly undone at the back in a 4-3 home victory earlier in the competition.

"Everybody knows it's a final and we're prepared for that—Salzburg have to win against us," Klopp told journalists, as per BBC Sport.

"We are not a typical Champions League winner, we're still ambitious like crazy. We will go for everything and run for our lives.”

The outstanding Erling Braut Haaland has scored in every group game to date, and if he does so again, the Merseysiders may find themselves facing an early elimination.

Liverpool, however, will be without injured Adam Lallana.

"It's not that I expect us to go through,” Klopp concluded. “I expect us to play the best game we can play."

—in second place on nine points—are favourites to down bottom-placed in the group’s other match.

Internazionale vs

Two former winners meet at the San Siro, where host Barcelona knowing that they need to win to guarantee their place in the next round.

Barca have already qualified with 11 points from their opening five matches, although they’ll have their work cut out against an Inter side, on seven points, who currently lead following a superb revival under Antonio Conte.

However, their early-season form would be tarnished if they were to fall at the first hurdle in the UCL.

In the group’s other match, third-placed , also on seven points, face Slavia Prague, although BVB have an inferior head-to-head record against the Italian giants.

Dortmund will fancy their chances of beating already-eliminated Slavia, meaning that Inter will need a victory over Barca in front of their own fans to progress.

Lionel Messi is one of several high-profile Barcelona players who will be rested, but can Conte’s boys make the most of their home advantage?

vs Hotspur

Both of these two have already qualified for the Round of 16, and with a five-point advantage over Spurs, Bayern have already guaranteed their progression as group winners.

With the pressure off, this has the potential to be a fascinating clash at the Allianz Arena, particularly considering Bayern smashed the Lilywhites 7-2 at the new White Hart Lane earlier in the campaign.

Things are very different for the North London giants now though, with Jose Mourinho having replaced Mauricio Pochettino, although it remains to be seen whether the Portuguese coach has truly ended Tottenham’s defensive failings.

However, there’s no doubt that the two-time UCL winner gives Spurs an advantage on these big European nights, and it will be fascinating to see how Tottenham have improved and progressed since that miserable evening on October 1.

While Bayern are overwhelming favourites still, Tottenham have been breathtaking at times going forward under Mourinho, and if they demonstrate some of the invention and artistry that underpinned the 5-0 rout of on Saturday, they could spring a surprise.

Chelsea vs

Right from when the draw was made, Group H had the potential to be the most intriguing of the eight pools, with all four sides having considerable reason for optimism.

Unfortunately for LOSC Lille—last year’s surprise runners-up in —their campaign is already over after taking just one point to date, but they could end the group stage on a high with a strong result away at Chelsea.

They have reason for optimism too, with the Blues losing their way under rookie manager Frank Lampard.

While the ex- midfielder overcame a slow start at Stamford Bridge, they’ve struggled in recent matches, winning just one of their last five in all competitions.

Lille, by contrast, have won their last three, with superstar Victor Osimhen scoring the winner in their weekend triumph over Brest.

If Chelsea beat Lille, they progress, but failure to do so, and they face the —unless the result between and in Amsterdam goes their way.

Fixtures



Tuesday 10 December

Salzburg vs Liverpool SS3 (SA) & SS5 (ROA) Kickoff at 19:55 (CAT)

Napoli vs Genk SS5 (SA) & SS6 (ROA) Kickoff at 19:55 (CAT)

Chelsea v Lille SS3 (SA) & SS5 (ROA) Kickoff at 22:00 (CAT)

Borussia Dortmund v Slavia Prague SS4 (SA) & SS8 (ROA) Kickoff at 22:00 (CAT)

Ajax Amsterdam v Valencia SS5 (SA) & SS3 (ROA) Kickoff at 22:00 (CAT)

Inter Milan v Barcelona SS6 (SA) & SS3 (ROA) Kickoff at 22:00 (CAT)

vs Leipzig SS11 Kickoff at 22:00 (CAT)

vs Zenit SS12 Kickoff at 22:00 (CAT)

Matchday 6 Goals Show: Tuesday SS8 (SA) & SS2 (ROA) Kickoff at 22:00 (CAT)

Wednesday 11 December

vs Man City SS3 (SA) & SS5 (ROA) Kickoff at 19:55 (CAT)

vs SS5 (SA) & SS6 (ROA) Kickoff at 19:55 (CAT)

Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur SS3 (SA) & SS5 (ROA) Kickoff at 22:00 (CAT)

vs SS4 (SA) & SS8 (ROA) Kickoff at 22:00 (CAT)

vs SS5 (SA) & SS3 (ROA) Kickoff at 22:00 (CAT)

vs SS6 Kickoff at 22:00 (CAT)

vs SS11 Kickoff at 22:00 (CAT)

Olympiacos vs SS12 Kickoff at 22:00 (CAT)

Matchday 6 Goals Show: Wednesday SS8 (SA) & SS2 (ROA) Kickoff at 22:00 (CAT)