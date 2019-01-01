Champions League final tickets: How to buy, prices, allocation & Madrid travel details

Goal brings you everything you need to know about getting tickets, how much they will set you back and more

The 2019 final will take place in Madrid at the newly renovated Wanda Metropolitano as Europe's best battle it out for the right to be crowned kings of the continent.

It is the most anticipated date in the club football calendar and with some of the biggest teams in the world involved it is a fitting spectacle to bring the curtain down on the season.

Millions will be tuning in to the game around the globe, but only 63,500 will be lucky enough to take their seats inside the stadium.

So, if you're thinking about going to the decider on June 1, Goal brings you everything you need to know about tickets and how to get there .

How to buy Champions League final tickets

Those wishing to attend the 2019 Champions League final were able to apply directly to UEFA for tickets via the federation's official ticket portal.

The window for applications was open from March 14 and closed on March 21, so the deadline has now passed. Individuals who already applied for tickets through this portal will be informed whether their application was successful or not on April 5, with successful applicants then being invited to proceed with payment.

UEFA's ticket portal is designed to cater to the general public and just 4,000 tickets are available through this avenue. They will be distributed by a ballot rather than a 'first-come, first-serve' basis.

As well as that, the two finalists will be allocated 17,000 tickets each, which will be distributed directly via the clubs. However, we will not know which clubs are contesting the final until the beginning of May, when the semi-final ties have concluded. The club allocations are the same as 2018, but the number available to the general public has gone down from 6,700.

A total of 38,000 tickets, therefore, will be sold to supporters and the general public, with UEFA indicating that the remaining 25,500 tickets will be allocated to "the local organising committee, UEFA and national associations, commercial partners and broadcasters, and to serve the corporate hospitality programme."

Here's a breakdown of the ticket allocations:

Finalist one: 17,000

17,000 Finalist two: 17,000

17,000 General public: 4,000

4,000 UEFA, national associations, commercial, broadcasters etc.: 23,500

Champions League final ticket prices

Going to the Champions League final can be an expensive endeavour, with tickets ranging from €70 to €600. Indeed, ticket prices have actually increased this year, with the cost of Categories One, Two and Three tickets going up.

Category One tickets for the 2019 final will cost €600, which is up from the 2018 price of €450 - a rise of €150. Category Two tickets are priced at €450 - an increase of €130 on last year's - and Category Three tickets are available for €180 - €20 more expensive than in 2018. The only category that remains unchanged is Category Four, with these tickets costing €70.

Check out the table below for a breakdown of the ticket prices.

Category Price Category 1 €600 Category 2 €450 Category 3 €180 Category 4 €70 Accessibility €70 Youth Package* €140

*One adult and one child.

As well as the four different categories, fans also have the option of purchasing Accessibility tickets - which are for fans who require a wheelchair or easy access - or a Youth Package designed to cater for an adult and child combination.

The Accessibility tickets are priced the same as Category 4 tickets - €70 - regardless of where they are in the stadium and the Youth Package costs €140 .

How to get to Madrid & Wanda Metropolitano

Depending on where you are travelling from there are a number of ways to get to Madrid for the 2019 Champions League final.

You should always plan your journey in advance and it is a good idea to buy a map or install a map app on your phone. There is also a Wanda Metropolitano app, which is a helpful resource.

By plane

The main airport in the Spanish capital is Madrid-Barajas (MAD), which also happens to be one of the largest airports in Europe with five passenger terminals. Madrid-Barajas is an international airport with services to and from destinations across the world, including London, Manchester, Newark, Amsterdam, and more.

The airport is connected to the Madrid Metro Line, so supporters have the option of a convenient mode of transport into the city, which is 12 kilometres away. It is also situated very close to the Wanda Metropolitano itself - a five to 10 minute drive to be precise - meaning a taxi is another option.

You can get more information about flying to Madrid-Barajas airport by clicking here.

By train

If you are already in or a neigbouring country, it is possible to take a train to the capital. Madrid Atocha station is primary train hub in the city, with routes from places such as Barcelona, Seville, Malaga and even the French city . Madrid Chamartin station serves Segovia, Valladolid and capital Lisbon, as well as being connected to the Metro Line.

Bus & subway

It is generally recommended that supporters making their way to the Wanda Metropolitano should use public transport. advise the use of the Metro (subway) service and the closest stop is Line 7's 'Estadio Metropolitano'. Other options available are Line 2 - getting off at 'La Rosas' - and Line 5 - getting off at 'Canillejas'.

Car