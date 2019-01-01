Champions League & Europa League broadcasters: Which UK & US TV channels are showing the UEFA competition?
The Champions League has returned with heavyweights such as Barcelona, Juventus, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool and more all battling it out to be crowned Europe's best.
Liverpool are defending champions heading into the new season after defeating Tottenham 2-0 in the final in Madrid, and will be looking to add a historic seventh European crown to their trophy cabinet.
Group A is already looking to be one of the most exciting match-ups, with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain set to battle it out in the group stage. This year's so-called Group of Death comes in the form of Group F, which involves Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Inter and Slavia Prague.
Goal brings you everything you need to know about which TV channels are showing Champions League games in the United Kingdom and the United States and where you can stream matches live online.
Champions League 2019-20 football on UK TV
In the UK, BT Sport is the exclusive broadcaster for Champions League football action.
|UK TV channel
|UK online stream
|BT Sport
|BT Sport Live
|Sky Sports
|128
Games will be shown on BT Sport 1, BT Sport 2, BT Sport 3 and BT Sport Extra.
Matches will also be streamed on BT Sport Live.
Champions League 2019-20 football on US TV
In the US, Champions League football will be shown on Turner Sports (TNT) and Univision Deportes.
|US online stream
|US online stream
|TNT / Univision Deportes
|Fubo TV / B/R Live
Streaming will be available on B/R Live and Fubo TV with subscription.
Europa League 2019-20 football on UK TV
In the UK, BT Sport is the television broadcaster for Europa League matches.
|UK TV channel
|UK online stream
|BT Sport 2
|BT Sport Live
Like their Champions League coverage, they will provide all the UEL action on BT Sport 2 while a livestream of the matches will be available on BT Sport Live.
Europa League 2019-20 football on US TV
In the US, TNT and Univision will broadcast the Europa League action.
|US TV channel
|US online stream
|Univision NOW
|Fubo TV / B/R Live
Streaming will be available on B/R Live and Fubo TV with subscription.