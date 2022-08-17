Champions League: Copenhagen should have scored more against Trabzonspor - Amoo

Regardless, the Super Eagle is positive about the Team of the City’s chances of progressing to the next round

Nigeria international Akinwunmi Amoo claims Copenhagen should have registered victory by a higher goal margin against Trabzonspor.

Goals from Viktor Claesson and Lukas Lerager handed the Danish side a 2-1 victory over the Super Lig side in Tuesday’s Champions League play-off round first leg.

Jess Thorup’s men were coasting home with a two-goal victory before the Black Sea Storm reduced the deficit courtesy of Greek forward Anastasios Bakasetas – who was teed up by Abdulkadir Omur.

The Super Eagle feels his side should have scored more goals to show for their dominance against Abdullah Avci’s side.

“The game against Trabzonspor was an interesting one and at the same time tough but I am glad we won,” Amoo told GOAL.

“We dominated every department of the game and we should have capitalised on that to score more goals to make the next outing look easy.

“Also, it was a great performance from the Turkish side and I must say that they are a very formidable team.

“Kudos to my teammates and coaches, it was a result we are proud of but we will keep working until our aim is achieved.”

Copenhagen travel to Senol Gunes Sports Complex, Trabzon on August 24 having in mind that a draw at least would send them into the group stage.

Even at this, the pint-sized midfielder is upbeat about his side’s chances of getting an away result.

“One thing we won’t do is chase a draw. We won at home and who says we cannot also win away from home?” he added.

“We have commenced training today and we are trying to correct our mistakes. Trabzonspor will come out hard against us but we will ensure that we maintain the advantage.

“At the beginning of the season, we told ourselves we want to go far in the Champions League and until that objective is achieved, we won’t pull our fingers off the trigger.”

Amoo was an unused substitute against the reigning Turkish champions, albeit, he is not feeling bad about Thorup’s decision to keep him on the bench.

He continued: “Everything depends on the manager because he determines who plays or not.

“We understand that as players so we give our support to whoever has been dressed for action.

“All I owe myself is to keep working hard and once I get my chance, I will prove my worth.”