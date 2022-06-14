Chaiwa: Swiss club Young Boys seal signing of Zambia midfielder from FC Shamuel

The 18-year-old Chipolopolo has joined the European club on a five year deal ahead of the new campaign

Young Boys have confirmed the signing of midfielder Miguel Chaiwa from FC Shamuel.

The Switzerland-based club have tied down the 18-year-old Zambia international for five years.

“Young Boys have signed Zambian international Miguel Chaiwa for the next five years,” the club confirmed on their official website.

“The 18-year-old defensive midfielder comes from FC Shamuel and is considered a very willing player with great will and special qualities in defensive midfield. Chaiwa has already earned one international cap for Zambia and was last included in the senior squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.”

Young Boys Sporting Director Steve von Bergen revealed the decision to sign the young midfielder.

“We are very pleased that this talented player has decided to move to YB,” he told the same portal. “Miguel [Chaiwa] wants to develop further with us. And we want to do everything we can to ensure that he can develop his great potential with us.”

The Football Association of Zambia has also confirmed the signing of the player by Young Boys.

“Chipolopolo defender-cum-midfielder Miguel Chaiwa has signed up for Swiss side BSC Young Boys on a four-year deal,” wrote FAZ on their social media pages. “The Shamuel FC groomed star was part of the Chipolopolo squad that played back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations games between Ivory Coast and Comoros.

“Chaiwa was part of the team although did not play pointing to the coaches having an eye on the future. The 18-year-old joins the club that had 2012 Afcon winning star Emmanuel Mayuka in their structure.”