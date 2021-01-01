Chad FA disbanded, facing Fifa ban

The government have involved themselves in the running of the nation’s football

Chad are facing a ban from football after the country’s government disbanded the nation’s football association.

The decision was taken by the country’s minister of youth and sports on Wednesday, as they moved to remove the current federation’s powers.

A statement from the ministry—as seen by Goal—reveals that the responsibilities and powers of the Chad Football Associations Federation (Ftfa) have been taken off them in the latest step in an ongoing dispute between the organisation and the government.

"By the definitive withdrawal of this delegation of powers, it is formally forbidden for the (Ftfa) to participate in the various international meetings,” the statement began, “and to organise or participate in any other national or international competition or event on behalf of Chad."

The context for this decision is a disagreement between both parties and the ministry’s recent request to withdraw—albeit on a provisional basis—the federation’s powers.

The decree appears to prevent Chad from taking any part in Friday’s Caf Ordinary General Assembly in Rabat, Morocco on March 12.

The government’s decision to step in leaves Chad facing a ban, with Fifa rules and regulations preventing governments from interfering in the running of a country’s football.

Recently, the likes of the Sierra Leone federation have fallen foul of these guidelines and had to serve a suspension, and Chad now risk a global ban of their own.

It remains to be seen whether any potential ban will be in place ahead of Chad’s upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers later this month.

Les Sao are due to face Namibia at home, before they square off with group leaders Mali.

Chad are already out of the running to reach the Afcon, having taken just one point from their four fixtures so far.

That draw came at home against Guinea in November, as Ahmat Abdaraman’s effort cancelled out Naby Keita’s opener in a 1-1 draw.

The North-Central African nation—currently ranked 178th in the Fifa world rankings—have never before qualified for either the Afcon or the World Cup.